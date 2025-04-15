TrueNAS 25.04 Released For Unifying SCALE & CORE Offerings

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 15 April 2025 at 12:30 PM EDT. 7 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS
Adding to the busy week of Linux distribution releases from Ubuntu 25.04 to Manjaro 25.04 and Fedora 42, TrueNAS 25.04 debuted today as a major step forward for this open enterprise storage platform.

TrueNAS 25.04 is notable for unifying their Linux-based TrueNAS SCALE and TrueNAS CORE FreeBSD-based platforms. While TrueNAS was previously known for its BSD base, Linux has proven viable for this network attached storage platform. TrueNAS 25.04 is powered by the Linux 6.12 LTS kernel while employing the OpenZFS file-system support.

TrueNAS 25.04


TrueNAS Enterprise is also rolling out performance, security, and storage improvements.

TrueNAS 25.04 graphic


For downloads and more details on TrueNAS 25.04, learn more about this "Fangtooth" release via TrueNAS.com.
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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