TrueNAS 25.04 Released For Unifying SCALE & CORE Offerings
Adding to the busy week of Linux distribution releases from Ubuntu 25.04 to Manjaro 25.04 and Fedora 42, TrueNAS 25.04 debuted today as a major step forward for this open enterprise storage platform.
TrueNAS 25.04 is notable for unifying their Linux-based TrueNAS SCALE and TrueNAS CORE FreeBSD-based platforms. While TrueNAS was previously known for its BSD base, Linux has proven viable for this network attached storage platform. TrueNAS 25.04 is powered by the Linux 6.12 LTS kernel while employing the OpenZFS file-system support.
TrueNAS Enterprise is also rolling out performance, security, and storage improvements.
For downloads and more details on TrueNAS 25.04, learn more about this "Fangtooth" release via TrueNAS.com.
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