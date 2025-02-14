TrueNAS 25.04 "Fangtooth" Beta Unifies Linux SCALE & FreeBSD CORE Efforts
TrueNAS 25.04 beta was released on Thursday as another step toward unifying the TrueNAS CORE OS derived from FreeBSD and the Linux-based TrueNAS SCALE.
Five years ago it was announced TrueNAS SCALE as a Linux-based offering from iXsystems that formerly was FreeBSD-focused with their TrueNAS software for network attached storage. They've been working on TrueNAS SCALE since to bring it up to par and with TrueNAS 25.04 it looks to be in great shape for a unification of their Linux and FreeBSD efforts.
TrueNAS 25.04 "Fantooth" is now in beta as an upgrade for TrueNAS SCALE 24.10 and TrueNAS CORE 13.x. TrueNAS 25.04 beta is powered by the Linux 6.12 LTS kernel, makes use of OpenZFS 2.3, there is much faster OpenZFS RAID-Z expansion, new instances support, and a number of other features.
More details on all of the changes coming with TrueNAS 25.04 via the beta announcement. That announcement also sheds more light on the unification goals:
"The transition to TrueNAS Community Edition will allow the TrueNAS engineering team to undertake faster development of new features, provide a common codebase, and unite the community under a single release that provides a superset of the functional capabilities of CORE and SCALE.
Over 100,000 TrueNAS users have already taken the first step of migrating to the unified environment, with the transition of the Apps ecosystem from Kubernetes in 24.04 to the more stable and user-friendly Docker Compose in 24.10 laying the foundation and making TrueNAS 24.10 the most popular version of TrueNAS today. Today’s launch of TrueNAS 25.04-BETA marks the next step in the process."
TrueNAS 25.04 stable is expected for release in April.
