TrueNAS 25.04 "Fangtooth" Beta Unifies Linux SCALE & FreeBSD CORE Efforts

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 14 February 2025 at 12:00 AM EST. Add A Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS
TrueNAS 25.04 beta was released on Thursday as another step toward unifying the TrueNAS CORE OS derived from FreeBSD and the Linux-based TrueNAS SCALE.

Five years ago it was announced TrueNAS SCALE as a Linux-based offering from iXsystems that formerly was FreeBSD-focused with their TrueNAS software for network attached storage. They've been working on TrueNAS SCALE since to bring it up to par and with TrueNAS 25.04 it looks to be in great shape for a unification of their Linux and FreeBSD efforts.

TrueNAS 25.04 Beta


TrueNAS 25.04 "Fantooth" is now in beta as an upgrade for TrueNAS SCALE 24.10 and TrueNAS CORE 13.x. TrueNAS 25.04 beta is powered by the Linux 6.12 LTS kernel, makes use of OpenZFS 2.3, there is much faster OpenZFS RAID-Z expansion, new instances support, and a number of other features.

TrueNAS 25.04 Beta


More details on all of the changes coming with TrueNAS 25.04 via the beta announcement. That announcement also sheds more light on the unification goals:
"The transition to TrueNAS Community Edition will allow the TrueNAS engineering team to undertake faster development of new features, provide a common codebase, and unite the community under a single release that provides a superset of the functional capabilities of CORE and SCALE.

Over 100,000 TrueNAS users have already taken the first step of migrating to the unified environment, with the transition of the Apps ecosystem from Kubernetes in 24.04 to the more stable and user-friendly Docker Compose in 24.10 laying the foundation and making TrueNAS 24.10 the most popular version of TrueNAS today. Today’s launch of TrueNAS 25.04-BETA marks the next step in the process."

TrueNAS 25.04 stable is expected for release in April.
Add A Comment
Related News
Hector Martin Resigns From The Asahi Linux Project
BeOS-Inspired Haiku OS Starts 2025 Off Introducing An AMD CPU Temperature Driver
Serpent OS Working Toward Second Alpha, More Immutable OS Features
Redox OS Makes Progress On Dynamic Linking, New Ports
Serpent OS Development Slowing Down Amid Lack Of Funding
Alpine Linux In An Infrastructure Crisis With Equinix Metal Sunsetting
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Asahi Linux Lead Developer Hector Martin Steps Down As Upstream Apple Silicon Maintainer
FLAC 1.5 Finally Delivers Multi-Threaded Encoding
New Apple Silicon Co-Maintainer Steps Up For The Linux Kernel
Python 3.14 Lands A New Interpreter With 3~30% Faster Python Code
Firefox ForkServer Getting Ready To Enhance Linux Browser Performance
Linux Foundation Announces The SEAPATH 1.0 Hypervisor
Clang Thread Safety Checks Begin Uncovering Bugs In The Linux Kernel
PipeWire Is Doing An Excellent Job Handling Audio/Video Streams On The Linux Desktop