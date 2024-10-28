Trinity TDE R14.1.3 Lets Linux Users Still Enjoy The KDE 3.5 Desktop Experience

Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 28 October 2024 at 10:53 AM EDT. 10 Comments
DESKTOP
The Trinity Desktop Environment as a still-maintained fork of the KDE 3.5 desktop software is out with a new point release.

For those wishing to reminisce over the KDE 3.5 desktop days or just looking for a very lean desktop that can work on Linux along with the BSDs, TDE R14.1.3 is out as the newest version of this KDE 3.5 desktop fork. Most of the Trinity Desktop Environment work tends to be around bug fixes and other small changes and continuing to ensure compatibility with modern Linux systems. With TDE R14.1.3 there is also initial integration with the XDG Desktop Portal API, touchpad settings added to the TDE Control Center, a new theme, support for Python 3.13, and a variety of other fixes.

Here are the Trinity Desktop project's screenshots of TDE R14.1.3:

Trinity Desktop Environment


Trinity Desktop Environment


Downloads and more for TDE R14.1.3 are available at TrinityDesktop.org.
10 Comments
Related News
Xfce 4.20 Aiming For Release In December
System76 Releases COSMIC Alpha 2 Desktop Packages
System76 Releases COSMIC Alpha Desktop - It's Looking Quite Interesting
COSMIC Desktop Very Close To Alpha Release, Adds Compositor Multi-Threading
COSMIC Alpha Desktop Release Still Planned For Late July
IceWM 3.6 Released With A Few New Features & Fixes
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Comments On The Russian Linux Maintainers Being Delisted
Concerns Raised Over Bitwarden Moving Further Away From Open-Source
Several Linux Kernel Driver Maintainers Removed Due To Their Association To Russia
Linus Torvalds Growing Frustrated By Buggy Hardware & Theoretical CPU Attacks
Some Clarity On The Linux Kernel's "Compliance Requirements" Around Russian Sanctions
Rust-Written Rustls Now Reportedly Outperforming OpenSSL & BoringSSL
"100% Free" GNU Boot Discovers Again They Have Been Shipping Non-Free Code
ReiserFS File-System Expected To Be Removed With Linux 6.13