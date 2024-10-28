Trinity TDE R14.1.3 Lets Linux Users Still Enjoy The KDE 3.5 Desktop Experience

The Trinity Desktop Environment as a still-maintained fork of the KDE 3.5 desktop software is out with a new point release.For those wishing to reminisce over the KDE 3.5 desktop days or just looking for a very lean desktop that can work on Linux along with the BSDs, TDE R14.1.3 is out as the newest version of this KDE 3.5 desktop fork. Most of the Trinity Desktop Environment work tends to be around bug fixes and other small changes and continuing to ensure compatibility with modern Linux systems. With TDE R14.1.3 there is also initial integration with the XDG Desktop Portal API, touchpad settings added to the TDE Control Center, a new theme, support for Python 3.13, and a variety of other fixes.Here are the Trinity Desktop project's screenshots of TDE R14.1.3:

Downloads and more for TDE R14.1.3 are available at TrinityDesktop.org