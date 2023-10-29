KDE 3.5 Fork Trinity Desktop 14.1.1 Released

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 29 October 2023 at 03:15 PM EDT. 9 Comments
While KDE Plasma 6 and associated KDE software components are getting ready for their debut in February, Trinity Desktop continues loosely maintaining a KDE 3.5 fork for that aging desktop environment.

There continues to be occasional Trinity Desktop Environment (TDE) releases providing bug fixes and other mostly minor refinements to this long-standing fork of the KDE 3.5 desktop. With today's release of TDE R14.1.1 it adds the ability to drag and tile windows to the display's borders and corners. More than a decade after the Trinity Desktop Environment was started as a KDE 3.5 fork, it keeps on going. There are also some other minor refinements to find with TR R14.1.1:
"R14.1.1 comes with the ability to drag and tile windows to the display's borders and corners, adds several improvements to keyboard shortcuts settings, a few new wallpapers, better support in SunOS/Illumos/DilOS and support for libxine2's logarithmic volume settings. It also has some important fixes for tdepowersave's display brightness control, arts sound server start up crash, TQt3's recursive mutexes and for the high CPU usage detected on some RPM distros with R14.1.0. Behind the scenes, an effort to clean up and enhance TQt3 and tqtinterface code has started and will be going on across multiple releases."

This is the first update since the release of Trinity R14.1.0 back in April.

Downloads and more details on today's Trinity Desktop Release via TrinityDesktop.org.
