Xfce 4.20, COSMIC Alpha & LXQt 2 Led Alternative Open-Source Desktops In 2024
In addition to all the GNOME advancements and KDE excitement with shipping Plasma 6 this year, other alternative open-source desktop environments enjoyed much success too this year... System76's Rust-based COSMIC desktop environment for their Pop!_OS Linux distribution reached alpha form, Xfce 4.20 released earlier this month, LXQt 2.0 and 2.1 debuted, and other improvements too.
To complement the GNOME and KDE recaps for 2024, here is a look at the other popular desktop news over the course of 2024 with the likes of COSMIC, LXQt, Trinity, Budgie, and Xfce. Plus other desktop news not fitting within just the confines of KDE and/or GNOME. Here's the list of the most popular Phoronix content for 2024 of all that other desktop news:
Xfce 4.20 Aiming For Usable Wayland Support While Maintaining X11 Compatibility
Xfce developers have updated their Wayland roadmap this week to reflect their latest plans around the Xfce 4.20 release.
COSMIC Desktop Very Close To Alpha Release, Adds Compositor Multi-Threading
System76 continues working vigorously on COSMIC, their Rust-written Linux desktop environment being written for Pop!_OS and to see availability on other Linux distributions as well. They are finishing up last minute changes before putting the flag on a COSMIC alpha release.
LXQt Desktop Now "100%" Ready For Wayland
The lightweight LXQt desktop environment is fully ready to take on the Wayland world.
System76's COSMIC Desktop Nearing Alpha Release
In a Valentine's Day blog post, System76 has outlined how they are nearing the release of their alpha build of the COSMIC desktop environment that they have been developing as part of their Pop!_OS Linux distribution.
System76's COSMIC Desktop Working Toward Its Alpha Release
The System76 crew has put out a new blog post outlining the work ahead toward their upcoming alpha release of their Rust-written COSMIC desktop environment and in turn the Pop!_OS 24.04 release expected to happen "over the summer".
System76 Releases COSMIC Alpha Desktop - It's Looking Quite Interesting
System76 today is releasing an alpha build of Pop!_OS 24.04 that is built atop Ubuntu 24.04 LTS and making it very interesting is that it includes the alpha version of their Rust-written COSMIC desktop environment. I've been playing around with this Pop!_OS 24.04 alpha in advance of today's embargo lift and it's been working out quite well.
System76 Now Planning For COSMIC Desktop Alpha Release In Late May
System76 had been planning an initial alpha release of their Rust-written COSMIC desktop environment to debut at the end of Q1 (March), but now they are delaying the first alpha to May for allowing time to wrap up feature work on their new desktop apps.
COSMIC Alpha 4 Released For System76's Rust-Based Desktop
System76 today released the newest development/testing version of their Rust-based desktop environment designed for their Pop!_OS Linux distribution.
The Budgie Desktop Hopes To Do A Wayland-Only Release This Year
The Budgie desktop that started off as the desktop project within the Solus Linux space has written a lengthy blog post outlining their highlights for 2023 as well as providing a glimpse ahead for 2024. The Budgie desktop is working eagerly on Wayland and XWayland support and hope to advance enough this year to deliver a Wayland-only release.
LXQt 2.0 Released For Qt6 Desktop Port, Greater Wayland Support
LXQt 2.0 is now available for this lightweight desktop environment that has now been ported to the Qt 6.6+ toolkit. Additionally, much of the LXQt components are ready to be used under Wayland compositors.
Pop!_OS' COSMIC Desktop Finishing Up Work On App Store
The developers at System76 working on their Rust-written COSMIC desktop environment catering to their in-house, Ubuntu-derived Pop!_OS Linux distribution have provided their latest monthly status update on the desktop effort.
Xfce 4.20 Aiming For Release In December
A roadmap/schedule has been published for the lightweight Xfce 4.20 desktop. If all goes well this next iteration of the Xfce desktop will be out before Christmas.
Iced Toolkit For Rust GUIs Reaches v0.12 With New Features
Iced is the Rust GUI library that's been gaining quite a lot of interest by Rust developers for creating cross-platform user interfaces. Iced is also what's being used by the Pop!_OS COSMIC desktop environment. Iced v0.12 released yesterday as the first new release for this GUI toolkit since last July.
COSMIC Alpha Desktop Release Still Planned For Late July
System76 developers are still on track for releasing the alpha version of their Rust-written COSMIC desktop in late July.
System76's COSMIC Working On Drag & Drop, More Compositor Improvements
System76 software engineers continue working heavily on their COSMIC desktop that is Rust-written and to debut with their Pop!_OS 24.04 release later this year.
SDDM 0.21 Display Manager Released With Better Wayland Support, Qt6 Fixes
Released last June was the SDDM 0.20 display manager with experimental Wayland support and other enhancements after being in development for three years. Out this morning is SDDM 0.21 as another step toward SDDM 1.0 with improved Wayland support and other enhancements to this Qt-tooled display manager.
IceWM 3.6 Released With A Few New Features & Fixes
IceWM 3.6 is out today as the newest version of this lightweight X11 window manager.
Budgie 10.9 Desktop Brings Early Wayland Porting Work
With a goal of delivering a Wayland-only Budgie 10 desktop release later in 2024, Budgie 10.9 debuted today with the early-stage porting work to Wayland.
COSMIC Desktop Alpha 3 Released With More Enhancements
As a nice Halloween treat for Linux desktop users, System76 has published their third alpha version of the Rust-written COSMIC desktop environment.
LXQt 2.1 Released With New Wayland Session Component
LXQt 2.1 is now available as the latest feature release to this Qt-based lightweight desktop environment. Most significant with LXQt 2.1 is the introduction of the lxqt-wayland-session component.
System76 Releases COSMIC Alpha 2 Desktop Packages
Following the release of the COSMIC Alpha desktop in early August, System76 is closing out September by issuing the second alpha release of their Rust-based open-source desktop environment.
Xfce 4.20 Pre1 Pre-Release Published For Testing
Right on schedule for releasing the Xfce 4.20 desktop in December, the "Pre1" pre-release was posted on Friday for testing.
Xfce 4.20 Pre2 Released For Testing
Following the Xfce 4.20 Pre1 release from one month ago, Xfce 4.20 Pre2 is ready for testing ahead of the planned desktop release in two weeks.
Trinity TDE R14.1.3 Lets Linux Users Still Enjoy The KDE 3.5 Desktop Experience
The Trinity Desktop Environment as a still-maintained fork of the KDE 3.5 desktop software is out with a new point release.
1 Comment