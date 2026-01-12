Tinygrad 0.12 Released With Mesa NIR/NAK Support
Tinygrad 0.12 is out today for this deep learning stack led by George Hotz.
Making today's Tinygrad 0.12 release exciting for Phoronix readers is the introduction of a Mesa NIR back-end. Tinygrad's NIR intermediate representation targeting is initially focused on going to the NVK Vulkan driver with NAK compiler as the open-source NVIDIA Vulkan driver stack within Mesa. Thus with Tinygrad 0.12 going the NIR route over the latest Mesa NVK code, it's possible to have a fully free software stack atop NVIDIA graphics hardware.
The Tinygrad NIR back-end also has LLVMpipe support while it will be interesting to see with time if there is much interest/support in the other Mesa Vulkan drivers going this route.
Besides the NIR support with NVK/NAK focus, Tinygrad 0.12 is exciting on the AMD side for adding Instinct MI300 and MI350 series support to its AM back-end.
More details and downloads for the Tinygrad 0.12 open-source deep learning stack can be found at GitHub.
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