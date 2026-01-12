Tinygrad 0.12 Released With Mesa NIR/NAK Support

Written by Michael Larabel in AI on 12 January 2026 at 12:35 PM EST. 1 Comment
AI
Tinygrad 0.12 is out today for this deep learning stack led by George Hotz.

Making today's Tinygrad 0.12 release exciting for Phoronix readers is the introduction of a Mesa NIR back-end. Tinygrad's NIR intermediate representation targeting is initially focused on going to the NVK Vulkan driver with NAK compiler as the open-source NVIDIA Vulkan driver stack within Mesa. Thus with Tinygrad 0.12 going the NIR route over the latest Mesa NVK code, it's possible to have a fully free software stack atop NVIDIA graphics hardware.

The Tinygrad NIR back-end also has LLVMpipe support while it will be interesting to see with time if there is much interest/support in the other Mesa Vulkan drivers going this route.

Besides the NIR support with NVK/NAK focus, Tinygrad 0.12 is exciting on the AMD side for adding Instinct MI300 and MI350 series support to its AM back-end.

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More details and downloads for the Tinygrad 0.12 open-source deep learning stack can be found at GitHub.
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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