Tiny Corp Nearing "Completely Sovereign" Compute Stack For AMD GPUs With Tinygrad
George Hotz' Tiny Corp that develops the Tinygrad neural network framework and sells the Tinybox NVIDIA and AMD powered AI workstations is nearing a "completely sovereign" software stack for GPU compute on AMD.
Tinygrad posted on X this afternoon:
"We are one piece away from a completely sovereign stack on AMD, the RDNA3 assembler. We have our own driver, runtime, libraries, and emulator. (all in ~12,000 lines!)
There's a $1,000 bounty for an RDNA3 assembler that comes within 10% of the LLVM based one."
Given their prior headaches with the AMD ROCm software stack and other driver issues, they've slowly been chipping away at their own software stack albeit it's tightly tied to Tinygrad as opposed to being a more universal compute stack.
They are focusing on RDNA3 as their Tinybox Red makes use of six Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics cards.
In a follow-up post on X they also note that they designed this software stack to be fairly portable so they hope to eventually move it onto other silicon or potentially even their own silicon in the future.
It will be interesting to see where the Tinygrad software stack for AMD GPU compute ends up.
1 Comment