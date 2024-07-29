TigerVNC 1.14 Allows OpenGL & Vulkan Hardware Acceleration

TigerVNC 1.14 released last week as the newest version of this high performance, cross-platform VNC client and server solution. Exciting with TigerVNC 1.14 is adding hardware acceleration support.TigerVNC 1.14 Xvnc is now able to support hardware accelerated OpenGL and Vulkan APIs. This OpenGL and Vulkan acceleration is contingent upon the system drivers supporting GBM, which is found with the common Mesa drivers as well as the latest NVIDIA drivers. There are some known driver kinks and other issues being worked through but it's great to see this hardware acceleration support rolled out.TigerVNC 1.14 also now honors the XDG Base Directory Specification, handling for Apple's Diffie-Hellman and UltraVNC's MSLogonII authentication methods, the native viewer has seen some UI refinements, support for systemd socket activation with the x0vncserver, and a variety of other changes and enhancements.

Downloads and more details on the TigerVNC 1.14 VNC server/client release via GitHub