Three New Intel Battlemage Device IDs Added To Open-Source Linux Driver

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 3 February 2025 at 01:20 PM EST. 5 Comments
Three more PCI device IDs were added today to the Intel open-source Mesa 3D graphics driver code for Battlemage that could be for future higher-end products or along the lines of Data Center GPU Flex Series or other products.

The Intel Mesa graphics driver code for Linux systems has so far exposed five PCI IDs for Battlemage "BMG G21" GPUs. While launched so far by Intel have been just the Arc B570 and Arc B580 graphics cards. The device PCI ID count doesn't always correlate to distinct products but at times some vendors will reserve additional PCI IDs for potential but currently unplanned products, device IDs for experimental/developmental purposes, and similar uses.

But hitting Mesa Git today are three more Battlemage PCI IDs. The three new PCI device IDs for Battlemage are 0xe210, 0xe215, and 0xe216. Somewhat excitingly, only 0xe210 is marked as "BMG G21" while the two other new device IDs are simply labeled as "BMG" without confirming the G21 GPU or any other identifier. This could provide hope that those two new device IDs are for some higher-end Battlemage GPU(s).

Intel more Battlemage device IDs


The new IDs are merged for Mesa 25.1-devel Git while also marked for back-porting to the existing Mesa 24.3 and 25.0 release branches with no other driver changes needed beyond just the new device IDs. Here's to hoping two of those device IDs are for higher-end Battlemage GPUs...
