Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Tellusim 3D Engine Adds Comprehensive Rust Bindings
Tellusim Technologies is the company that was started by former Unigine engine CTO and co-founder Alexander Zapryagaev. Most Phoronix readers know of Tellusim not necessarily by name but via "GravityMark" for their demanding cross-API, cross-OS graphics benchmark.
The Tellusim Engine continues offering first-rate Linux support, natively supporting Vulkan along with various other graphics and compute APIs, native CAD integration, and other advanced features. I continue to be fond of Tellusim for its great Linux support and backing visually-stunning creations.
Alexander Zapryagaev announced that the Rust language bindings are now in great shape for their SDK/engine:
#Rust language is ready in #Tellusim engine. And now it's possible to create any cross-platform/multi-GPU applications for D3D, VK, MTL, GL, CUDA, HIP; using USD, GLTF, DAE, FBX, STEP, ...; resources completely in #Rust programming language.
The Tellusim Rust bindings can be found via GitHub. Those wanting to learn more about this professional 3D engine can do so via Tellusim.com.