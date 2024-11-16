TUXEDO Computers Relicenses Some Of Their Drivers To GPLv2
Following the proposed patches this week to adjust the Linux kernel's module loader to treat the TUXEDO Computers drivers as proprietary due to being GPLv3 licensed rather than GPLv2 to jive with the rest of the upstream kernel code, some of the TUXEDO drivers have now been re-licensed.
As of yesterday, TUXEDO Computers has now been able to re-license their driver consisting of fully in-house code from GPLv3 to GPLv2+. These are the TUXEDO Computers drivers where it's all written by TUXEDO employees and not having to worry about code from any third-party developers or other vendors.
The gxtp7380, ite_8291, ite_8291_lb, ite_8297, stk8321, tuxedo_compatibility_check, tuxedo_nb02_nvidia_power_ctrl, and tuxedo_tuxi drivers are the initial ones able to be moved to the GPLv2+ licensing for satisfying upstream Linux kernel developers. Moving the other drivers to GPLv2+ will take longer due to needing to check with the associated parties that contributed to those drivers.
This commit takes care of that re-licensing of the in-house TUXEDO driver code.
Werner Sembach of TUXEDO Computers wrote in turn on the Linux kernel mailing list:
"Following the meeting I wrote about yesterday, I now changed the license of what we could change [spontaneously] to prove good faith.
I still hope that the rest can be sorted out before anything gets merged. We are working on it. A clear time window would still be helpfull."
2 Comments