Intel's Aurora Supercomputer Debuts On TOP500 In Spot #2

The Aurora supercomputer originally was supposed to be completed by Intel and Cray/HPE for the Argonne National Laboratory back in 2018. Now at the end of 2023, it's made its first debut on the TOP500 list... But only as a partial deployment and is coming in at spot number two.Aurora with its delays since inception has been targeting to exceed two exaFLOPS of peak double-precision compute with its combination of 4th Gen Xeon Scalable Max "Sapphire Rapids" processors and Intel Data Center GPU Max Series hardware. But for its initial debut and not having the system fully scaled up, it's coming in at 585.34 petaFLOPS... Well short of its full capacity and disappointing for those who hoped it would make its full debut in time for the autumn TOP500 ranking as the world's fastest supercomputer.



Previously announced Aurora specs.