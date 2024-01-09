System76 Thelio Ramps Up AI & Creator Performance With New AMD Ryzen Threadripper CPUs

System76 has opted to offer new AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 series processors in their Thelio Major desktop line-up to provide for greater performance from AI and creator workloads to all common code compilation and other tasks leveraging many CPU cores/threads. The new System76 Thelio Major powered by Zen 4 Threadripper is being shown off this week at CES 2024 in Las Vegas at AMD's booth. A review on the new Thelio Major workstation will also be forthcoming on Phoronix.

System76's new Thelio Major offers Ryzen Threadripper 7000 series to complement their existing Ryzen 7000 series options for those needing more cores for workloads ranging from AI to 3D rendering. System76 in collaboration with AMD and Gigabyte are showing off their new Pop!_OS-running Linux workstation at CES this week. For Gigabyte's involvement, the Thelio Major is using the Gigabyte TRX50 Aero D motherboard with Gigabyte also showing off their beautiful Colorado-crafted PCs at their booth too.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7980X


Systrm76 also shared they will be offering a new Thelio Mega system -- their variant even larger than the Thelio Major -- soon with Zen 4 Threadripper too. Thelio Mega can accommodate quad-GPU setups.

I'll be reviewing the new System76 Thelio Major with AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7980X soon on Phoronix. I'm quite excited given how well the new AMD Threadripper processors have been performing for me under Linux on other platforms. It's also the first time checking out a new System76 desktop since the System76 Thelio Major with Threadripper 3990X back in 2020. That System76 Thelio Major workstation continues holding up well in that beautifully-crafted chassis and the performance is still strong for being a four year old system. Since then System76 has also made improvements to the Thelio chassis, so I'm quite excited to get my hands on the new revision. Look for the review on Phoronix in the coming weeks.

More details on the System76 Thelio Major offerings are available via System76.com.
