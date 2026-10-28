System76 Introducing AMD-Powered Linux Small PC

System76 began teasing today the new Thelio Prime Desktop as an AMD-powered Linux mini PC that will begin shipping in November.The Thelio Prime takes up just 11 liters as a small but not too tiny PC, which should allow for better ventilation/cooling and easier repairability/upgrades than some mini PCs.With the Thelio Prime there are dedicated thermal chambers for the GPU and CPU. The GPU options are AMD Radeon integrated graphics or AMD or NVIDIA discrete graphics. The CPU line-up supported is the current AMD Ryzen 9000 series.

The Thelio Prime can be loaded with up to 96GB of DDR5 memory and up to 8TB of NVMe storage. The Thelio Prime chassis is manufactured at System76's facility in Colorado along with system assembly.