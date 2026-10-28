System76 Introducing AMD-Powered Linux Small PC

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 28 October 2026 at 01:32 PM EDT. 9 Comments
HARDWARE
System76 began teasing today the new Thelio Prime Desktop as an AMD-powered Linux mini PC that will begin shipping in November.

The Thelio Prime takes up just 11 liters as a small but not too tiny PC, which should allow for better ventilation/cooling and easier repairability/upgrades than some mini PCs.

With the Thelio Prime there are dedicated thermal chambers for the GPU and CPU. The GPU options are AMD Radeon integrated graphics or AMD or NVIDIA discrete graphics. The CPU line-up supported is the current AMD Ryzen 9000 series.

Thelio Prime


The Thelio Prime can be loaded with up to 96GB of DDR5 memory and up to 8TB of NVMe storage. The Thelio Prime chassis is manufactured at System76's facility in Colorado along with system assembly.

Thelio Prime inside


The System76 coming soon page notes the new Thelio Prime will be launching on 18 November. Stay tuned for likely benchmarks/review and more from this interesting new AMD-powered System76 offering for those wanting something smaller than the likes of Thelio Major or Thelio Mira.
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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