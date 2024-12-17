System76 Releases Updated AMD Ryzen Linux Laptop

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 17 December 2024
System76 has been offering AMD-powered Linux laptops for a few years now and before rounding out 2024 they have announced the new Pangolin "Pang15" laptop with an updated SoC, 2K display with 16:10 screen ratio and 120Hz refresh rate, and other refinements to this all-aluminum build Linux laptop.

The updated System76 Pangolin laptop features an improved 2K display with 120Hz refresh rate and 100% sRGB color rating and an all-aluminum body for a nice build quality compared to some Linux laptops from long ago.

System76 Pang15 laptop


The updated AMD Ryzen Linux laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS 8-core / 16-thread SoC with integrated Radeon 780M graphics. The AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS is still a mighty powerful laptop SoC by today's standards even with being based on the older Zen 4 cores, but given the timing of this launch for late 2024 it's a bit unfortunate that they weren't yet able to deliver any newer AMD Zen 5 based laptop. The AMD Ryzen AI 300 "Strix Point" SoCs have been out for several months now in a few laptops with using Zen 5/5C cores with improved power efficiency and the nice RDNA3.5 graphics. AMD is expected to also showcase their new Strix Halo SoCs in just a few weeks at CES 2025 too. So from that perspective it's a bit unfortunate that System76 isn't on the leading-edge with a Zen 5 Linux laptop but at least the Zen 4 SoCs continue holding up well and also enjoy more mature Linux support for those not wanting to run very up-to-date kernels/distributions.

The updated System76 Pangolin laptop can be configured with up to 96GB of DDR5 RAM, up to 16TB of NVMe storage, and the laptop is rated for up to a six hour battery life. There are privacy kill switches for the web camera too if that's of interest.

System76 Pang15 laptop keyboard view


Pricing on the System76 Pang15 starts out at $1299 USD for this Ryzen 9 8945HS laptop with 16GB of RAM, 500GB PCIe4 storage, and one year warranty. Pop!_OS 22.04 and Ubuntu 22.04/24.04 are the pre-install Linux OS options currently offered for this new AMD Ryzen powered laptop.

More details on this new AMD-powered System76 Linux laptop via System76.com.
