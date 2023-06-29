System76 Launches Nebula PC Cases For DIY Builds

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 29 June 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT. 3 Comments
HARDWARE
For those that have been fans of System76's Thelio desktop computer cases but prefer building your own systems, System76 today officially launched their "Nebula" line of PC cases.

System76 is now offering up Nebula as their own computer cases manufactured in-house out of Colorado and is inspired by their Thelio cases they have been manufacturing the past five years. The case design is open-source, space optimized, and optimized for effective cooling.

System76 Nebula cases


With the US, small quantity manufacturing though the cases do not come cheap. The basic Nebula 19 model starts out at $199 USD for the mini-ITX case, $269 USD for the Nebula 36 micro-ATX/ATX desktop case, and then $329 for the Nebula 49 as their largest case for both ATX and EATX motherboards. The System76 Nebula will be available in the US and shipping to over 60 countries.

System76 Nebula EATX case


The cases sure do look nice though. I unfortunately haven't had any hands-on with the Nebula case but at least for the System76 Thelio their manufacturing and build quality are top-notch.

More details on the System76 Nebula cases via System76.com.
3 Comments
