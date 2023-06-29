Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
System76 Launches Nebula PC Cases For DIY Builds
System76 is now offering up Nebula as their own computer cases manufactured in-house out of Colorado and is inspired by their Thelio cases they have been manufacturing the past five years. The case design is open-source, space optimized, and optimized for effective cooling.
With the US, small quantity manufacturing though the cases do not come cheap. The basic Nebula 19 model starts out at $199 USD for the mini-ITX case, $269 USD for the Nebula 36 micro-ATX/ATX desktop case, and then $329 for the Nebula 49 as their largest case for both ATX and EATX motherboards. The System76 Nebula will be available in the US and shipping to over 60 countries.
The cases sure do look nice though. I unfortunately haven't had any hands-on with the Nebula case but at least for the System76 Thelio their manufacturing and build quality are top-notch.
More details on the System76 Nebula cases via System76.com.