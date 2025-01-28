System76's New Linux Mini PC Pairs Intel Meteor Lake + Dual 2.5G Ethernet + Coreboot

System76 this morning announced the 2025 version of their Meerkat mini Linux PC. This new mini PC designed for Linux pairs an Intel Core Ultra "Meteor Lake" SoC with dual 2.5G Ethernet and booting using Coreboot for a intriguing combination whether it's for a lightweight Linux desktop PC or a small office/home server.System76 announced the new Meerkat 4.5-inch mini PC with an Intel Ultra 5 125H or Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, Arc Graphics, dual 2.5G Ethernet, WiFi 6E, up to 96GB of RAM, and System76 Open Firmware via Coreboot.

Yes, Lunar Lake is newer but with Meteor Lake using socketed RAM they are able to offer up to 96GB of DDR5-5600 as well as the Core Ultra 7 155H allowing 16 cores / 22 threads compared to just eight cores with Luanr Lake. It would be nice if System76 also introduced an AMD Ryzen mini PC option but that may be harder with Coreboot support at least until AMD openSIL is ready with Zen 6.