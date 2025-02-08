SysVinit 3.14 Released: Overcomes Three Decade Limitation Of Inittab Line Length

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 8 February 2025 at 12:33 PM EST. 4 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE
For those continuing to make use of SysVinit as the aging init system that in the Linux world has been largely replaced by systemd, SysVinit 3.14 is out today and overcomes a long-standing limitation around the length of lines within the inittab files.

The biggest change in SysVinit 3.14 is overcoming the 127 character per line limit of inittab files that has been there for roughly the past three decades. With SysVinit moving forward, inittab lines can be up to 253 characters long... Those with really long inittab lines are really best off punting off that logic to a shell script that can then be called from the inittab.

Today's SysVinit 3.14 release announcement elaborates on the change:
"The biggest change in this version concerns the inittab configuration file. For years the maximum line length of an entry in the inittab file was about 127 characters. Which, for most situations was fine, and seemed to do the trick for the past 30 years. However, there were two problems there.

First, if someone wanted to run a longer command, something longer than a classic terminal screen was wide, then the command wouldn't be accepted by init. The bigger issue, in my mind, was how long lines were handled. If you had a lone longer than about 127 characters it would get truncated and then init would try it run whatever remained anyway.

The classic truncate-and-run behaviour was potentially dangerous. Because, while most people don't put giant commands in their inittab file, if they did this could result in unexpected behaviour. One doesn't want their init program to truncate a clean-up command line from "rm -rf /var/tmp" to just "rm -rf /var", for example.

So while approximately 127 characters has been enough for most people for 30 years, this behaviour was dodgy and needed to be fixed. Now inittab entries can be 253 characters long AND it logs a warning when a line longer than this is found AND it refuses to run a line longer than 253 characters. It doesn't truncate too-long lines anymore, it just drops them.

I think most people were putting long lines and complex logic in their shell scripts anyway, but this is just additional protection against potential problems."

The other SysVinit 3.14 changes are small with some man page updates and adding back the "DESTDIR" variable support in its Makefile.

More details and downloads for SysVinit 3.14 via GitHub.
4 Comments
Related News
cURL 8.12 Released With Its Rust Hyper Backend Removed
Servo Aims For Shadow DOM & Improved Embedding API In 2025
Free Software Foundation Marking 40 Years Old With A New Logo
Rsync 3.4 Released Due To Multiple, Significant Security Vulnerabilities
Servo Browser Engine Adds Dark Mode, Some XPath Support
Open3D v0.19 Brings Cross-Platform GPU Support Via SYCL
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
GTK's X11 Backend Now Deprecated, Planned For Removal In GTK 5
Linux Foundation Announces The SEAPATH 1.0 Hypervisor
Asahi Linux Lead Developer Hector Martin Steps Down As Upstream Apple Silicon Maintainer
KDE Plasma 6.3: "It's Looking Pretty Good!"
Alpine Linux In An Infrastructure Crisis With Equinix Metal Sunsetting
Arch Linux Powered CachyOS Updated With Propeller-Optimized Kernel
GNOME 48 Switches Over To "Adwaita Sans" As Default Font
GNOME 48 Lands HDR Support Bits At The Last Minute