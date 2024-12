SysVinit 3.12 Brings Fixes & Better Documentation For Christmas

For devoted SysVinit users trying to avoid systemd still on Linux systems in 2025, SysVinit 3.12 has been released for the holidays with the latest fixes to this open-source init system.The SysVinit 3.12 release brings a number of bug fixes, documentation updates, a Makefile fix for GoboLinux, allow setting the location of the /usr directory within the Makefile, and making sure the Makefile honors the sysconfdir too.

"There were a number of fixes and improvements in this release. We patched a few bugs, cleaned up the documentation, re-introduced a patch that was helpful for GoboLinux, and made the Makefile more flexible."

There isn't anything too particularly exciting with SysVinit but just another small step forward for this Linux/Unix init system.Those continuing to make use of SysVinit can find downloads and more details on the v3.12 release via GitHub