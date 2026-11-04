Synaptics Appears To Use Legal Threats To Block Open-Source DisplayLink Driver

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 4 November 2026 at 06:03 AM EST. 62 Comments
HARDWARE
From earlier in the year you may recall a new experimental open-source Linux driver for modern DisplayLink hardware. That "Vino" driver for DisplayLink driver was a clean-room reverse-engineered DisplayLink driver that was developed in part by AI and written in Rust. Unfortunately, that open-source driver has disappeared following legal threats by Synaptics.

I hadn't heard anything more on this in-development Rust kernel driver in a while until this morning when a Phoronix reader pointed out a troubling post on the mailing list that I missed. It appears Synaptics resorted to using their legal team to block this independent, community-developed driver on the basis of violating their patents.

A cease and desist notice was sent to the Vino driver developer of this open-source driver. Those curious can find the various correspondence via attachments on this LKML thread.

Vino driver removed


The Vino driver repository on GitHub is no longer publicly available. So don't look for an open-source, upstream DisplayLink driver in Linux anytime soon... The original USB2-era DisplayLink hardware worked well on Linux and even had open-source driver support, but looks now like Synaptics will ensure that no open-source driver exists for their latest IP around USB graphics.
62 Comments
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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