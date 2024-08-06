Sway Compositor Lands Wayland Explicit Sync Support

Yesterday the Sway i3-inspired Wayland compositor saw tearing control support merged while today another prominent Wayland protocol has been merged: linux-drm-syncobj-v1 for explicit sync support.

Sway is now the latest Wayland compositor supporting explicit sync for better handling within Wayland environments and a big step-up for the NVIDIA driver support.

Sway logo


Since May there has been this pull request by Simon Ser for adding the explicit sync support to Sway. As of this afternoon that code was finally merged following the last of the wlroots changes needed for explicit sync in that underlying Wayland support library.

The next Sway release as a result is looking quite exciting with all of its latest enhancements.
