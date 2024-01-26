Sway 1.9-rc1 Supports New Wayland Extensions & Better Rendering Performance

Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 26 January 2024 at 10:03 AM EST. 1 Comment
WAYLAND
Simon Ser just released Sway 1.9-rc1 as the newest test release for this i3-inspired Wayland compositor.

Sway 1.9 is based on wlroots 0.17 that released back in November. In leveraging this Wayland compositor library, Sway 1.9 now has support for the content-type-v1, xwayland-shell-v1, wp-fractional-scale-v1, security-context-v1, and cursor-shape-v1 Wayland protocols plus all of the other wlroots 0.17 enhancements.

Sway 1.9 additionally has improved xdg-activation-v1 support with multi-seat and workspace tracking, a new config option to disable primary selection, new input commands for adjusting libinput's rotation angle and scroll button lock, the IPC output event is now supported, support for layer-shell's on-demand keyboard interactivity, and various bug fixes.

Sway 1.9-rc1


Further making Sway 1.9-rc1 exciting is that the rendering code has been adapted to use wlroots' new rendering API. In turn Sway should enjoy better performance thanks to utilizing the new rendering API.

Downloads and more details on today's Sway 1.9-rc1 release via GitHub.
1 Comment
Related News
Wayland Protocols 1.33 Released With DMA-BUF Stable, Adds Transient Seat Protocol
XWayland Adds "-Output" Option For Better Rootful Fullscreen Control
Google Chrome Adds VA-API Video Acceleration On Wayland
Wayland Enjoyed Many Successes In 2023
Lab Wayland Compositor 0.7 Released - Ported To wlroots 0.17
Wayland-Proxy Load Balancer Helping Firefox Cope With Wayland Issues
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Hans Reiser Apologies For Social Mistakes, Comments On ReiserFS Deprecation From Prison
Windows NT Sync Driver Proposed For The Linux Kernel - Better Wine Performance
AMD Publishes XDNA Linux Driver: Support For Ryzen AI On Linux
FreeBSD Considers Making Use Of Rust Within Its Base System
Valve Releases Proton 8.0-5 With Many Fixes, More Windows Games Now Playable
Zed Code Editor Now Open-Source
Linus Torvalds Gets Back To Merging New Code For Linux 6.8
Many New Features Approved This Week For Fedora 40