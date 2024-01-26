Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
Sway 1.9-rc1 Supports New Wayland Extensions & Better Rendering Performance
Sway 1.9 is based on wlroots 0.17 that released back in November. In leveraging this Wayland compositor library, Sway 1.9 now has support for the content-type-v1, xwayland-shell-v1, wp-fractional-scale-v1, security-context-v1, and cursor-shape-v1 Wayland protocols plus all of the other wlroots 0.17 enhancements.
Sway 1.9 additionally has improved xdg-activation-v1 support with multi-seat and workspace tracking, a new config option to disable primary selection, new input commands for adjusting libinput's rotation angle and scroll button lock, the IPC output event is now supported, support for layer-shell's on-demand keyboard interactivity, and various bug fixes.
Further making Sway 1.9-rc1 exciting is that the rendering code has been adapted to use wlroots' new rendering API. In turn Sway should enjoy better performance thanks to utilizing the new rendering API.
Downloads and more details on today's Sway 1.9-rc1 release via GitHub.