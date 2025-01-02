Google & Linux Foundation Launch "Supporters of Chromium-Based Browsers" Fund

Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 9 January 2025 at 12:23 PM EST. 20 Comments
Google and the Linux Foundation today announced the creation of the "Supporters of Chromium-Based Browsers" fund to help provide funding to open-source developers working on Chromium-based open-source projects.

The Supporters of Chromium-Based Browsers initiative is to help foster sustainable open-source contributions to the Chromium ecosystem. Google is responsible for around 94% of the contributions to the open-source Chromium project itself and to a much smaller extent Microsoft, Samsung, Opera, Igalia, and others.With Chromium being used from the Electron app framework to countless custom applications, the hope is that Supporters of Chromium-Based Browsers will lead to more sustainable development around it.

The Linux Foundation is hosting the Supporters of Chromium-based Browsers as a neutral area for the initiative. In addition to Google providing funding, Meta, Microsoft, and Opera are also part of this initiative.

LF project page


More details on Supporters of Chromium-Based Browsers via the Chromium blog as well as the Linux Foundation press release.
