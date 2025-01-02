Linux "steelseries" Driver Being Extended For The SteelSeries Arctis 9 Wireless Headset

Within the mainline Linux kernel has been the open-source SteelSeries HID driver while newly posted patches are tacking on support for the SteelSeries Arctis 9 wireless gaming headset.

The SteelSeries HID driver has been used for enabling extra functionality under Linux with various SteelSeries products like for exposing battery charging controls and similar functionality. The SteelSeries Arctis 9 Wireless Headset is now seeing similar treatment with patches posted on Wednesday.

The SteelSeries Linux driver is being exposed for the Arctis 9 wireless headset to support exposing the battery information under Linux, charging state information, and other helper information.

SteelSeries Arctis 9


If you happen to have the ~$199 USD SteelSeries Arctis 9 headset, the patches are currently out for review on the Linux kernel mailing list.
