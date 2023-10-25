SteamVR 2.0 Officially Released With Many Improvements

Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 25 October 2023 at 07:15 PM EDT. 8 Comments
VALVE
For those wishing to interact with Steam from virtual reality (VR) headsets, today Valve promoted SteamVR 2.0 to stable.

SteamVR 2.0 had been in beta for the past month while today is being rolled out to all VR users. SteamVR 2.0 brings over most current Steam client (and Steam Deck) features to the VR space, the keyboard has been updated with a variety of improvements, Steam Chat and Voice Chat is now integrated, the Steam store experience with SteamVR is vastly improved, and there is easier access to Steam notifications.

SteamVR 2.0 from Valve


With the latest SteamVR 2.0.8 revision there is also upgrading to the Steam Linux Runtime 3.0 (Sniper), fixing vrcompositor issues, and other fixes.

Many more details on today's formal SteamVR 2.0 release can be found via SteamPowered.com.
