SteamOS 3.9.5 Released With Linux 7.2 Kernel, KDE Plasma 6.7 Desktop & Other Updates
On Friday Valve released SteamOS 3.9.5 as their first stable release in the SteamOS 3.9 series. This brings all the great improvements previously available in preview form with many package updates and other enhancements.
SteamOS 3.9.5 pulls in an updated Arch Linux base for SteamOS with some notable upgrades like shifting from KDE Plasma 6.4 to Plasma 6.7 for its desktop mode. The Linux 7.2 kernel is powering SteamOS 3.9.
Some of the other notable updates include support for the Steam Frame wireless adapter, improved idle power consumption of the Steam Deck when no audio is playing, updated the SteamOS bootloader, switching to WPA_Supplicant for WiFi by default, preliminary support for hibernation, improved support for running as a VM guest, and a variety of other fixes and enhancements for this Steam gaming focused Linux distribution.
Downloads and more details on this stable SteamOS update via SteamPowered.com.
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