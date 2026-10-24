SteamOS 3.9.5 Released With Linux 7.2 Kernel, KDE Plasma 6.7 Desktop & Other Updates

Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 24 October 2026 at 02:54 PM EDT. 4 Comments
VALVE
On Friday Valve released SteamOS 3.9.5 as their first stable release in the SteamOS 3.9 series. This brings all the great improvements previously available in preview form with many package updates and other enhancements.

SteamOS 3.9.5 pulls in an updated Arch Linux base for SteamOS with some notable upgrades like shifting from KDE Plasma 6.4 to Plasma 6.7 for its desktop mode. The Linux 7.2 kernel is powering SteamOS 3.9.

Steam Deck


Some of the other notable updates include support for the Steam Frame wireless adapter, improved idle power consumption of the Steam Deck when no audio is playing, updated the SteamOS bootloader, switching to WPA_Supplicant for WiFi by default, preliminary support for hibernation, improved support for running as a VM guest, and a variety of other fixes and enhancements for this Steam gaming focused Linux distribution.

Downloads and more details on this stable SteamOS update via SteamPowered.com.
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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