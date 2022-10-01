Steam On Linux Usage Receded Slightly In September

Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 1 October 2022 at 08:44 PM EDT. 3 Comments
While the Steam on Linux marketshare has been consistently increasing this year since the launch of the Arch Linux powered Steam Deck, the September 2022 numbers are in and surprisingly there is a slight pull-back in Linux use.

The August numbers had Steam on Linux at 1.27% compared to 1.23% in July and 1.18% in June. The Steam Survey numbers published this evening show Linux falling back to 1.23%, a 0.04% decline month-over-month.


The September 2022 Steam Survey results show Windows gaining 0.18% to a 96.41% marketshare, macOS falling by 0.14% to 2.36%, and then Linux at 1.23%.


When pulling in the Linux-specific data, the SteamOS "Holo" use grew by 3.35% this month, now accounting to 17.04% of all Steam on Linux usage. Meanwhile the Linux numbers on the "AMD AMD Custom GPU 0405" as the GPU powering the Steam Deck's Van Gogh APU is also indicating a 17% popularity among Linux gamers.


The Linux-specific numbers also show the AMD CPU marketshare by Linux gamers up by 1.26% month-over-month, now to 52.27% over Intel's 47.73%. The Steam Deck is powered by an AMD APU.

Those wanting to go through all of Valve's monthly Steam Survey data can find the results via SteamPowered.com.
