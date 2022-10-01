We Need Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Steam On Linux Usage Receded Slightly In September
The August numbers had Steam on Linux at 1.27% compared to 1.23% in July and 1.18% in June. The Steam Survey numbers published this evening show Linux falling back to 1.23%, a 0.04% decline month-over-month.
The September 2022 Steam Survey results show Windows gaining 0.18% to a 96.41% marketshare, macOS falling by 0.14% to 2.36%, and then Linux at 1.23%.
When pulling in the Linux-specific data, the SteamOS "Holo" use grew by 3.35% this month, now accounting to 17.04% of all Steam on Linux usage. Meanwhile the Linux numbers on the "AMD AMD Custom GPU 0405" as the GPU powering the Steam Deck's Van Gogh APU is also indicating a 17% popularity among Linux gamers.
The Linux-specific numbers also show the AMD CPU marketshare by Linux gamers up by 1.26% month-over-month, now to 52.27% over Intel's 47.73%. The Steam Deck is powered by an AMD APU.
Those wanting to go through all of Valve's monthly Steam Survey data can find the results via SteamPowered.com.