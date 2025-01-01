Steam On Linux Ends 2024 With A Nice Boost To Its Marketshare, AMD Linux CPU Use At 74%

Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 1 January 2025 at 08:41 PM EST. 1 Comment
VALVE
Valve has just published the Steam Survey results for December 2024 and they reflect a nice upward trend for the Linux gaming statistics and a high point in recent times.

In November the Steam Survey reflected a 2.03% marketshare for Linux... Roughly inline with what we have been seeing for Linux right at around the 2% threshold. With the just-published December survey numbers, there is a 0.29% increase to 2.29%! A very healthy 0.29% bump month-over-month and larger than we are used to seeing for the monthly Linux increases... There is some differences with 2.03% seemingly revised down to 2.00% after the fact or how the +0.29% now means 2.29%, but in any case it's showing a healthy Linux increase for December.

Steam OS survey results for December 2024


The Windows percent pulled back by 0.51% to 96.1% while Apple macOS also gained 0.22% going up to a 1.61% marketshare. Some of these numbers may be attributed again to a shift in Steam China usage... The December numbers show Simplified Chinese language use dropping by 3.53% while English usage going up by 9.46%. There are also other language increases but nothing specified for where the other ~6% English increase is coming from with Simplified Chinese at just a 3.53% decrease.

Steam Linux OS results for December 2024


When looking at the Linux numbers, SteamOS Holo accounts for around 36% of all Linux gamers... SteamOS Holo being the operating system of the Steam Deck and beginning to appear on other devices as well. SteamOS / Steam Deck continues to be the primary growth driver for gaming on Linux.

Steam Linux CPU results for December 2024


Driven in large part by the Steam Deck relying on a custom AMD SoC/APU and AMD being popular with Linux gamers/enthusiasts for their open-source driver support, AMD CPU use on Linux commands a 73.6% marketshare. But here's another strange but as the Steam Survey results show Intel CPU marketshare for Linux gamers at 29.6%... So combined 103.2%, which would indicate something isn't quite right with these results. With Steam OS on Windows, AMD has a 38% CPU marketshare to Intel at 63%.

So there are a few oddities with the December 2024 survey results on the Steam Survey with some numbers not adding up quite right, but in any event they seem to be pointing to a higher marketshare for Linux gaming in closing out the year and the continued popularity of SteamOS / Steam Deck with the AMD numbers. Those wanting to see the Steam Survey results can find them on SteamPowered.com.
1 Comment
Related News
VKD3D-Proton 2.14 Released With New Features For D3D12 On Vulkan
Proton 9.0-4 Released To Improve More Windows Games On Linux
Steam Survey Results For November 2024: Linux Gaming Marketshare Slightly Higher
Valve Releases Half-Life 2 20th Anniversary Update
Steam On Linux Marketshare Hits 2.0% For October, AMD CPU Use By Linux Gamers Approaches 75%
Valve Contributes OpenVR Video Driver To SDL
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Rust Drama, Russian Kernel Maintainers & Other Top Linux Kernel Happenings Of 2024
NVIDIA Made Great Strides With Their Open-Source Kernel Code & Wayland Support In 2024
Fedora's Captivating 2024 With Many New Features & Leading Innovations
Bottles Software For Easily Running Windows Games/Apps On Linux To Leverage Rust
systemd Highlights For 2024 From Run0 To Varlink To Advancing systemd-homed
CachyOS Had A Really Great Year Advancing This Performance-Optimized Arch Linux Platform
Linux RNDIS Removal Branch Updated For Disabling Microsoft RNDIS Protocol Drivers
Uncached Buffered I/O Aims To Be Ready For Linux 6.14 With Big Gains