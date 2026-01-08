Canonical Builds Steam Snap For Ubuntu ARM64 Leveraging FEX

Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 8 January 2026 at 08:25 PM EST. 11 Comments
UBUNTU
Canonical is making it easier for ARM64 Ubuntu users like those on the NVIDIA DGX Spark to do a bit of gaming with Steam. Canonical engineers have assembled a Steam Snap for 64-bit ARM that comes complete with the FEX emulator for running Windows/Linux x86-based games on ARM64 Linux.

Following quiet testing in recent weeks, today Canonical engineer Mitchell Augustin announced the ARM64 Steam Snap as well as an ARM64 version of the gaming-graphics "gaming-graphics-core24" Snap.

Steam Snap on ARM64


Similar to how Valve will use FEX-Emu for running Windows/Linux x86/x86_64 games on the Snapdragon-powered Steam Frame, the Steam Snap ARM64 is also bundling that Valve-sponsored emulator.

Steam Snap installing on ARM64


Most of the Steam Snap ARM64 testing has been done from the NVIDIA DGX Spark with the NVIDIA 580 series binary driver.

Steam Snap on Ubuntu ARM64


Those testing have found decent performance with the Steam Snap ARM64 to handle games like Cyberpunk 2077, Counter-Strike 2, Dota 2, Marvel Cosmic Invasion, and others.

Steam on ARM64


More details on the Steam Snap for ARM64 via the Ubuntu Discourse.

Steam running on Ubuntu Linux ARM64


Looks like I'll need to try that on the Snapdragon X1 Elite and Dell Pro Max GB10 hardware. In fact, the screenshots in this article are of this new Steam Snap already up and running on the Dell Pro Max GB10... Stay tuned.
11 Comments
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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