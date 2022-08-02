SteamOS 3.3 Now Available With Many Improvements For The Steam Deck

Valve this evening has begun shipping SteamOS 3.3 to Steam Deck customers as the latest version of their Arch Linux based software stack initially targeting their handheld game console.SteamOS 3.3 with the updated Steam Deck client brings changes such as:- Adds an "Achievement" and "Guides" pages to the Steam overlay.- A scheduled night mode to automatically turn on the night mode at a set time.- Restoring the adaptive brightness toggle, expanded keyboard language support.- Initial IBus IME support on the desktop for various languages.- A software update channel selector for choosing between stable / beta / preview channels.- Various performance and stability improvements.- The Firefox web browser is now using the Flatpak version.- Improved virtual keyboard support in the desktop mode.- Various audio and Bluetooth fixes.- Updated open-source Radeon graphics drivers for improved performance and compatibility and other system-level software updates.There is also a wide variety of bug fixes and other minor enhancements to SteamOS 3.3.

More details on all of the SteamOS 3.3 stable changes can be found via SteamCommunity.com