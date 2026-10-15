Today's Steam Beta Makes The Linux Client A 64-bit App

Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 15 October 2026 at 06:08 PM EDT. 13 Comments
VALVE
Valve just dropped a new Steam client beta and it's a big one for Linux gamers.

Today's Steam client beta for Linux makes the client binary a 64-bit application. At long last! The Steam Linux client is finally a 64-bit application. The Steam Linux client was one of the few remaining holdouts for many Linux enthusiasts/gamers to still be relying on i686 libraries on their system.

The Steam client also now runs within the Steam Runtime container on Linux. The intent here is that the Steam client will now have a more consistent experience across multiple distributions in leveraging the same Steam Runtime as used by games on Linux... Now for the Steam client update itself.

This comes following the SteamRT3 beta earlier this year that began preparing for 64-bit and the ability to run within the Steam Runtime container.

Steam Linux client 64-bit


Awesome update! Details on today's Steam client beta update with all the changes in full via SteamCommunity.com.
13 Comments
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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