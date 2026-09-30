Valve's Work On Foveated Rendering For The Open-Source Turnip Driver On The Steam Frame

Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 30 September 2026 at 08:18 PM EDT. 17 Comments
VALVE
As part of Valve's work on developing the Steam Frame VR headset, they worked on foveated rendering support for the Mesa Turnip driver that supports the Qualcomm Adreno graphics with open-source Vulkan API support. Foveated rendering is the technique to more closely mimic human vision by rendering high detail at your direct gaze point and lower quality in the peripheral vision. For computer graphics, foveated rendering for headsets can be beneficial for conserving power in areas of the render frame that are less important to provide more performance with your main area of focus.

Longtime Mesa contributor Connor Abbott who has worked on Mesa going back to his days as a student helping with the Lima driver has been working for Valve the past several years. As part of his contributions to the Mesa Turnip driver for Vulkan support on Qualcomm Adreno graphics, he worked on foveated rendering support.

Foveated rendering


This foveated rendering is done by leveraging the Vulkan VK_EXT_fragment_density_map and related extensions for helping enhance visual quality in important areas while boosting performance overall. Connor presented yesterday at XDC 2026 on this work.

Beyond covering the current techniques, Connor also shared future plans for implementing support on Adreno 800 series hardware, implementing sub-sampled images in SteamVR and game engine integrations, and smoother images without subsampled images.


Those wishing to learn more can see Connor's PDF slide deck and the video presentation embedded above.
17 Comments
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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