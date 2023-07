Steam Beta Brings Fix For Linux Gamers Running Openbox, NVIDIA Crash Fix

Linux



- Add a setting to improve compatibility with window managers that send an unfocus event before every pointer click event, e.g. openbox. This setting can be found in "Settings->Interface->Enable context menu focus compatibility mode". Enabling this setting will fix dropdown menus being unclickable on these window managers.



- Restrict a workaround that prevents a crash on Nvidia GPUs to only activate when we detect an Nvidia GPU. Side-effects for this workaround include window flashing and focus stealing when a steam window is closed, which should no longer affect Intel/AMD users.

Plus this beta update has a possible crash fix for NVIDIA GPU users to make it a worthwhile beta update too.More details on this beta update via SteamCommunity.com