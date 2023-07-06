Steam Beta Brings Fix For Linux Gamers Running Openbox, NVIDIA Crash Fix
For Linux gamers running the lightweight Openbox X11 window manager, the newest Steam beta update brings a new option to fix problems with Steam's dropdown menus being unclickable.
A new Steam beta update is out today and when it comes to the Linux changes it notes:
Linux
- Add a setting to improve compatibility with window managers that send an unfocus event before every pointer click event, e.g. openbox. This setting can be found in "Settings->Interface->Enable context menu focus compatibility mode". Enabling this setting will fix dropdown menus being unclickable on these window managers.
- Restrict a workaround that prevents a crash on Nvidia GPUs to only activate when we detect an Nvidia GPU. Side-effects for this workaround include window flashing and focus stealing when a steam window is closed, which should no longer affect Intel/AMD users.
So for those using Openbox or similar window managers, the new "context menu focus compatibility mode" option will be desired to allow clicking dropdown menus.
Plus this beta update has a possible crash fix for NVIDIA GPU users to make it a worthwhile beta update too.
More details on this beta update via SteamCommunity.com.
4 Comments