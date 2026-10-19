SpacemiT Announces The V100 Server-Class RISC-V Processor

Written by Michael Larabel in RISC-V on 19 October 2026 at 08:00 AM EDT. 28 Comments
RISC-V
Following the interesting SpacemiT K3 RVA23 RISC-V SoC, SpacemiT today announced the V100 server-class RISC-V processor.

The SpacemiT V100 they claim is the first chip fully compliant with the RISC-V server specification. The SpacemiT V100 features a 46-core hybrid micro-architecture and can support up to two sockets per server for a total of 92 cores.

The hybrid micro-architecture comes from this 46-core chip packing 6 XiangShan Kunminghu V2R2 cores and then 40 SpacemiT X100 cores. The clock speeds are 2.2GHz to 2.4GHz, the CPU is manufactured on a 12nm process and features a 120 Watt TDP. This server-class CPU supports eight channel DDR5-4800 memory and PCIe 5.0 with 52 lanes.

The SpacemiT V100 supports the RISC-V server specification, including UEFI, ACPI, SMBIOS support, and more.

SpacemiT V100


The SpacemiT V100 is interesting and promising from a RISC-V perspective at least granted a 46-core, 12nm, 52 lane PCIe 5.0, DDR5-4800 server processor in 2026+ selling on the "AI" boom isn't as advanced as Intel Xeon and AMD EPYC x86_64 processors or even Arm server CPUs. In any case it should be interesting to see the SpacemiT V100 performance for RISC-V class hardware and hopefully we'll find some hardware in the lab for benchmarking.

SpacemiT V100 specs


More details on the V100 can be found at SpacemiT.com.
28 Comments
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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