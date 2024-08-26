Sovereign Tech Fund Announces Significant Investment Into FreeBSD
In addition to the recent news of AMD and FreeBSD Foundation collaborating over improvements, some more good news for this leading BSD open-source project is the Sovereign Tech Fund (STF) now beginning to invest in FreeBSD.
Germany's Sovereign Tech Fund has already yielded great results providing funding for GNOME development, Rustls, Coreutils uutils, and other open-source projects. The latest great news is Sovereign Tech Fund announcing today they are providing a €686,400 investment to help modernize the FreeBSD infrastructure.
STF is providing FreeBSD with the funding through 2025 to work on zero-trust builds, CI/CD automation, lowering the technical debt of the project, enhancing security controls, and making other improvements.
More details on this significant new funding for the FreeBSD Foundation via the FreeBSD Foundation blog.
