Sound Open Firmware 2.12 Adds NXP iMX95 Support, Zephyr RTOS For AMD ACP 6.0

Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 3 February 2025 at 06:50 AM EST. Add A Comment
MULTIMEDIA
Sound Open Firmware 2.12 is now available to succeed the SOF 2.11 release from last September. Sound Open Firmware as a reminder is an open-source audio DSP firmware solution and related SDK/tooling. SOF started out as an open-source Intel project and has successfully evolved into an excellent multi-vendor initiative and platform agnostic.

The Sound Open Firmware 2.12 release adds NXP i.MX95 platform support to complement prior NXP i.MX support by SOF. The Zephyr real-time OS support for SOF has also been extended now to work on AMD Audio Co-Processor 6.0 (ACP6.0) hardware as well as MediaTek 8195/8186/8188 SoCs.

SOF diagram


Sound Open Firmware 2.12 also lands a HIFI5 optimization, various Zephyr improvements, new topology additions for Intel Lunar Lake / Arrow Lake / Meteor Lake systems, and other fixes and enhancements:
- New platforms: NXP IMX95
- Zephyr RTOS support added: AMD ACP6.0, MediaTek 8195/86/88
- HIFI5 optimization added to multiple components: IIR core, ARIA and volume
- Zephyr loadable module (LLEXT) support extended in SOF with capability to handle libraries of loadable modules.
- Support added to mark module functions as "cold", allowing code to be run directly from DRAM and save on SRAM usage on platforms supporting the feature.
- Topology: support for new product configurations for Intel LNL/ARL/MTL and NXP IMX95.
- Topology: microphone (IIR and DRC) and speaker processing (IIR, FIR and DRC) added to Intel DSP topologies with Soundwire codecs. This builds on similar support added to HDA codec based topologies added in SOF v2.11 release.
- And as with any new release, SOF 2.12 includes multiple bug fixes and optimizations to enhance overall performance and stability.

Downloads and more details on the dozens of changes with Sound Open Firmware 2.12 via GitHub.
