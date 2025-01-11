Sony Proposes Changing LLVM Clang Default To C++20 Mode

Sony engineers are proposing that the LLVM Clang compiler changes its default C++ mode from C++17 to C++20. This coincides with Sony planning to soon upgrade their PlayStation 5 compiler downstream to C++20 by default.

Sony is planning to soon make C++20 be their default C++ mode for the PlayStation 5 and as such are also suggesting it's about time the upstream Clang compiler makes a similar move.

But currently there are some C++ test cases failing under C++20 mode right now with the current Clang code. Clang also doesn't yet have complete C++20 support either with some modules features still missing and a few other partial features. Sony for their part does plan to bring up an LLVM/Clang bot that builds/tests using C++20 as the default mode to help in the upstream efforts.

The initial discussion over possible C++20 mode by default in Clang can be found via the LLVM Discourse. We'll see where this discussion leads and ultimately when C++20 becomes the default C++ mode for Clang.
