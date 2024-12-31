ACD Power/Performance Feature Being Worked On For The GPU Within The Snapdragon X1

For the Qualcomm Adreno X1-85 GPU found within the Snapdragon X1 series of laptop chips, an Adaptive Clock Distribution "ACD" feature is currently being wired up to the open-source MSM kernel driver to help with power and performance.There continues to be ongoing work in 2025 for bettering the Linux driver support for the Snapdragon X1 series laptops that debuted last year. For helping with power efficiency and GPU performance, Qualcomm engineers have been working on support for the Adaptive Clock Distributon (ACD) feature for the Adreno X1-85 graphics processor.

"ACD a.k.a Adaptive Clock Distribution is a feature which helps to reduce the power consumption. In some chipsets, it is also a requirement to support higher GPU frequencies. This patch adds support for GPU ACD by sending necessary data to GMU and AOSS. The feature support for the chipset is detected based on devicetree data."