ACD Power/Performance Feature Being Worked On For The GPU Within The Snapdragon X1

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 2 January 2025 at 06:38 AM EST. Add A Comment
HARDWARE
For the Qualcomm Adreno X1-85 GPU found within the Snapdragon X1 series of laptop chips, an Adaptive Clock Distribution "ACD" feature is currently being wired up to the open-source MSM kernel driver to help with power and performance.

There continues to be ongoing work in 2025 for bettering the Linux driver support for the Snapdragon X1 series laptops that debuted last year. For helping with power efficiency and GPU performance, Qualcomm engineers have been working on support for the Adaptive Clock Distributon (ACD) feature for the Adreno X1-85 graphics processor.

Snapdragon X1 Elite logo/badge


ACD helps in lowering power consumption on the GX rail and is also needed for enabling higher GPU frequencies in some environments. This initial Adreno X1-85 focus is on having the ACD feature work well for the Snapdragon X1 Elite model SoC.
"ACD a.k.a Adaptive Clock Distribution is a feature which helps to reduce the power consumption. In some chipsets, it is also a requirement to support higher GPU frequencies. This patch adds support for GPU ACD by sending necessary data to GMU and AOSS. The feature support for the chipset is detected based on devicetree data."

Those with a Snapdragon X1 Elite laptop or just curious about this Adreno ACD feature can see this patch series for latest enablement work on this power/performance feature.
Add A Comment
Related News
Lenovo Gaming Series WMI Drivers Updated For Enabling Extra Functionality Under Linux
Linux "steelseries" Driver Being Extended For The SteelSeries Arctis 9 Wireless Headset
Linux "hid-universal-pidff" Driver Proposed For Fixing More Quirky Devices
Faster USB Performance For xHCI DbC Coming With Linux 6.14 Plus A 10 Year Old Bug Fixed
OneXPlayer Linux Driver Being Brought To Parity With Windows Driver For These Handhelds
EVBUG Driver Being Dropped From Linux 6.14 - Useless For Years & Known Security Threat
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Rust Drama, Russian Kernel Maintainers & Other Top Linux Kernel Happenings Of 2024
NVIDIA Made Great Strides With Their Open-Source Kernel Code & Wayland Support In 2024
Fedora's Captivating 2024 With Many New Features & Leading Innovations
Bottles Software For Easily Running Windows Games/Apps On Linux To Leverage Rust
CachyOS Had A Really Great Year Advancing This Performance-Optimized Arch Linux Platform
systemd Highlights For 2024 From Run0 To Varlink To Advancing systemd-homed
Linux RNDIS Removal Branch Updated For Disabling Microsoft RNDIS Protocol Drivers
The Linux Kernel Hit A Decade Low In 2024 For The Number Of New Commits Per Year