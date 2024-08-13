SiFive Announces P870-D For Up To 256 RISC-V Cores

SiFive today lifted the lid on the P870-D, its new RISC-V processor dor data center and AI workloads. The P870-D is designed to scale up to 256 cores while supporting modern features like CXL and other AI/HPC minded features.The SiFive P870-D is designed to be scalable up to 256 cores, fully compatible with the RISC-V RVA23 profile, support the RISC-V Sv57 virtual address space extension, foru CHI ports/clusters, and a variety of other new features. The SiFive P870-D is currently sampling to SiFive partners/customers with a production release expected by the end of 2024.

More details on today's P870-D announcement can be found on SiFive.com . Now if only their HiFive Premiere P550 or other higher-end RISC-V development board were available for some more interesting RISC-V performance testing/benchmarking. In any event it will be interesting to see what use comes of the P870-D and if there become any notable deployments or availability in retail channels of P870-D derived products.