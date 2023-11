SiFive Gets Newer AMD Radeon GPUs Working On RISC-V

Happy Holidays! If you enjoy all the original Linux hardware reviews and open-source news content on Phoronix, consider joining Phoronix Premium this holiday season. For Black Friday / Cyber Monday, there is a cyber week special to go premium and enjoy an ad-free experience, native dark mode, and multi-page articles presented on a single page.

Thanks to AMD's Linux graphics drivers being open-source, they can be easily ported/adapted for new CPU architectures. For years older AMD Radeon GPUs have been working great on RISC-V such as shown in my HiFive Unmatched review back in 2021 with a Radeon graphics card in the PCI Express x16 slot. But newer AMD Radeon GPUs hadn't worked out-of-the-box due to AMDGPU's "DC" display code but that is changing with new patches from SiFive they are allowing the latest AMD GPUs to work on RISC-V.The AMDGPU DC display code has required kernel-mode FPU support to operate and this hasn't been supported on RISC-V until newly-posted patches by SiFive.

"This series allows using newer AMD GPUs (e.g. Navi) on RISC-V boards such as SiFive's HiFive Unmatched. Those GPUs need CONFIG_DRM_AMD_DC_FP to initialize, which requires kernel-mode FPU support."