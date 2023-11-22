SiFive Gets Newer AMD Radeon GPUs Working On RISC-V

Thanks to AMD's Linux graphics drivers being open-source, they can be easily ported/adapted for new CPU architectures. For years older AMD Radeon GPUs have been working great on RISC-V such as shown in my HiFive Unmatched review back in 2021 with a Radeon graphics card in the PCI Express x16 slot. But newer AMD Radeon GPUs hadn't worked out-of-the-box due to AMDGPU's "DC" display code but that is changing with new patches from SiFive they are allowing the latest AMD GPUs to work on RISC-V.

The AMDGPU DC display code has required kernel-mode FPU support to operate and this hasn't been supported on RISC-V until newly-posted patches by SiFive.

Radeon GPU with HiFive Unmatched


This patch series posted last night implements kernel-mode FPU for RISC-V to support the AMDGPU driver. In turn it's been successfully tested now to enjoy AMD RDNA graphics on RISC-V boards like the HiFive Unmatched:
"This series allows using newer AMD GPUs (e.g. Navi) on RISC-V boards such as SiFive's HiFive Unmatched. Those GPUs need CONFIG_DRM_AMD_DC_FP to initialize, which requires kernel-mode FPU support."

The RISC-V kernel-mode FPU support is now under review and will hopefully be all set for the Linux 6.8 kernel in allowing the latest AMD GPUs to work nicely on RISC-V using the open-source drivers.
