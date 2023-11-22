Happy Holidays! If you enjoy all the original Linux hardware reviews and open-source news content on Phoronix, consider joining Phoronix Premium this holiday season. For Black Friday / Cyber Monday, there is a cyber week special to go premium and enjoy an ad-free experience, native dark mode, and multi-page articles presented on a single page.
SiFive Gets Newer AMD Radeon GPUs Working On RISC-V
The AMDGPU DC display code has required kernel-mode FPU support to operate and this hasn't been supported on RISC-V until newly-posted patches by SiFive.
This patch series posted last night implements kernel-mode FPU for RISC-V to support the AMDGPU driver. In turn it's been successfully tested now to enjoy AMD RDNA graphics on RISC-V boards like the HiFive Unmatched:
"This series allows using newer AMD GPUs (e.g. Navi) on RISC-V boards such as SiFive's HiFive Unmatched. Those GPUs need CONFIG_DRM_AMD_DC_FP to initialize, which requires kernel-mode FPU support."
The RISC-V kernel-mode FPU support is now under review and will hopefully be all set for the Linux 6.8 kernel in allowing the latest AMD GPUs to work nicely on RISC-V using the open-source drivers.