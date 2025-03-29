Shotcut 25.03 Open-Source, Cross-Platform Video Editor Released

Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 29 March 2025 at 08:44 PM EDT. 4 Comments
MULTIMEDIA
Shotcut 25.03 is now available for this open-source and cross-platform video editor built atop the MLT Multimedia Framework.

In the two months since Shotcut 25.01, more features have continued to be worked in to this software that is one of the few prominent open-source video editing solutions for Linux users. There is a new text style preset option, "copy current" and "copy all" filters, and a variety of other new features and improvements.

Shotcut video editor


Today's Shotcut 25.03 release sums up the highlights as:
"New Stuff

- Added Text style preset to Subtitles > Generate Text on Timeline.
- Added Copy Current and Copy All to Filters.
- Added the project Video Mode to the window title.
- Added Vertical and Horizontal parameters to the No Sync video filter.
- Added Toggle Filter Overlay to the Player menu.
- Added 360: Cap Top & Bottom and 360: Equirectangular Wrap video filters.
- Added a Not In a Bin smart bin to Playlist.
- Added using the Ctrl (command on macOS) to constrain moving position to vertical or horizontonal axis in all filters that use the rectangle visual control.
- Added #rgba, #yuv, #gpu, and #10bit tags to keywords in Filters for search.
- Added an icon to Timeline clips to indicate when it has filters.
- Added "ITU-R BT.2020" to Video Mode > Custom > Add and Output > Properties.

Improvements

- Reduced the range of Gamma and Gain in the Color Grading filter.
- Glaxnimate no longer launches automatically after Open Other > Animation > Add to Timeline. Now, you need to click Properties > Edit. This addresses the video background in Glaxnimate.
- Upgraded dependencies:
Whisper.cpp 1.7.4
bigsh0t 2.7"

Plus there is also a number of bug fixes with Shotcut 25.03. Download information and more details on the fixes and other changes via Shotcut.org.
4 Comments
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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