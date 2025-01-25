Shotcut 25.01 Open-Source Video Editor Brings New Features

The Shotcut open-source video editor is out with its first new release of 2025.The Shotcut cross-platform video editor that is built atop FFmpeg and now in development for its 21st year is out with a nice release to kick off 2025.The Shotcut 25.01 release succeeding Shotcut 24.11 brings the notion of Playlist Bins to the video editor along with media type and text searching. There is also a new gradient map video filter capability, a View-Files panel, new HSL primaries and HSL range video filters, improved support for MLT XML clip/sub-projects, and more. Plus the usual assortment of bug fixes and other minor enhancements. Shotcut 25.01's H.265 High Profile export option is also now defaulting to a higher quality preset.

Shotcut 25.01 is built atop MLT 7.30, Qt 6.8.1, OpenCV 4.10, and a variety of other updated dependencies.Downloads and more details on today's Shotcut 25.01 open-source video editor release via Shotcut.org