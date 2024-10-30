Shotcut 24.10 Open-Source Video Editor Adds Initial AI Feature

Shotcut 24.10 is now available as the latest feature release to this open-source, cross-platform video editor built atop the MLT framework, Qt6, FFmpeg, SDL, and other software components.

With Shotcut 24.10, this GPLv3-licensed video editor has added its first AI feature. By making use of OpenAI's Whisper and the Whisper.cpp open-source project, there is now AI-driven speech-to-text support integrated in this video editor. Shotcut 24.10 ships with a basic Whisper model but a larger, more advanced model can be optionally downloaded for greater support.

Shotcut 24.10 also delivers transition improvements, upgrades to leveraging FFmpeg 7.1, and has a variety of fixes and other enhancements.

Shotcut project screenshot


Downloads and more details on the Shotcut 24.10 video editor release via GitHub.
