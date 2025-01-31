Servo Aims For Shadow DOM & Improved Embedding API In 2025

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 31 January 2025 at 09:41 AM EST.
The Servo open-source browser engine written in Rust has published some of their development statistics and other figures for 2025. Additionally they have shared their planned roadmap for 2025.

In a blog post today the Servo project shared some development statistics on their 1,771 pull requests for 2024 from 129 different contributors. The Servo project also raised $33.6k USD via GitHub Sponsors and Open Collective from around 500 different people/organizations. Servo is using their funds to provide three servers for self-hosted runners on Linux / macOS / Windows.

The Servo project's 2024 recap can be found on the Servo.org blog.

Servo example


As part of that the Servo project has also been working on their 2025 roadmap. Among their plans for this year to this Rust-based web layout engine is splitting the script and layout threads without any global blocking for better performance. This year they also hope to implement shadow DOM support, CSS grid layout support, improving the Embedding API for Servo, support for Servo mini-apps, lowering continuous integration (CI) times, and enhancing the layout performance. They also hope this year to onboard new contributors and maintainers to the project.
