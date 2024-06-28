Servo Web Engine Gets WebGPU Running On OpenGL ES & Other New Features

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 28 June 2024 at 09:39 AM EDT.
The Rust-written Servo web layout engine continues progressing for this open-source project now stewarded by the Linux Foundation Europe and seeing code contribution from a range of developers. They have published their June 2024 status update to outline the latest accomplishments for this alternative web engine.

Servo continues moving ahead with a focus on being an embed-friendly web engine as well as on offering up a simple browser thus far for demonstrating its capabilities. Servo has picked up a number of new features in the past month including more CSS properties, ResizeObserver support, rendering text within input fields, the decode method on HTML image elements, and more. Servo with WebGPU can also now run on OpenGL ES under Windows and Linux.

Here's a screenshot of the Servo example browser in its June 2024 state shared by the project:

Servo June status


Some other Servo changes include emoji handling improvements, better web font performance, building against Rust 1.78, and many other low-level improvements.

Servo has also adopted an AI contributions policy. Under this current AI policy, contributions to the Servo project are not allowed if they contain content generated by large language models or other AI tools.

Servo is now up to $2,229 USD in monthly donations out of their $10k USD monthly goal. More details on the recent Servo efforts
