Servo Begins Reworking Its Embed API So It's Easier To Integrate

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 19 February 2025 at 06:50 AM EST. 6 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE
One of the most logical paths forward for the Servo web browser engine is making it compelling for embedding within applications as an alternative to the Chromium Embedded Framework (CEF), WebKitGTK, and other browser engines. Servo developers recently realized though it's around 200 lines of Rust code to embed Servo compared to around 50 lines of C code if targeting WebKitGTK... So improvements are being made to the Servo embedding API.

The Servo developers are out with their newest monthly development update to highlight interesting additions made to this open-source web layout engine. Some of the new feature additions recently merged include relative CSS colors, more HTML canvas element features, Streams are now more useful, better coverage of Shadow DOM functionality, and the table layout support is significantly better than before.

The Servo developers have also been looking at their embedding API after noting that it's around 200 lines of Rust code currently for wiring up Servo integration while WebKitGTK integration can happen in around 50 lines of C code. Thus they've begun reworking their embed API. A number of embedding improvements are now being made for Servo.

Servo demo browser


Besides being embed-friendly, Servo also still has its example browser for those interested in kicking the tires on it.

More details on these recent Servo engine improvements can be found via the Servo.org blog.
6 Comments
