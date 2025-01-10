Servo Browser Engine Adds Dark Mode, Some XPath Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 10 January 2025 at 09:50 AM EST. 2 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE
The Servo open-source web browser layout engine project has published their newest monthly recap to highlight the progress they made during December 2024. They ended the year on a high note with getting dark mode support working and other features wired up -- including enough to now be able to read Discord messages but not yet enough to actually post messages on Discord.

For ending out the past month, the Servo open-source developers accomplished a number of items such as:

- Servo now supports dark mode and will respect the OS/platform dark mode within the Servoshell example browser with the "prefers-color-scheme" handling currently on Windows and macOS.

- CSS transitions can now be triggered properly by script.

- Servo now runs Discord enough to log-in and read messages. But not yet the ability to send messages on Discord.

- Shadow DOM support continues to be improved upon.

- Enough of XPath support is implemented to get HTMX working.

- The Servo performance continues to be better optimized across multiple fronts.

- Servoshell nightly builds are now up to 20% smaller than previously.

- Prepping the infrastructure for handling full incremental layout with the new layout engine.

- Various other features and fixes.

The Servo developers also shared some screenshots of the latest work on the Servo engine within the Servoshell:

Servo with Discord


Servo with HTMX


More details on these Servo advancements via Servo.org.
2 Comments
Related News
Open3D v0.19 Brings Cross-Platform GPU Support Via SYCL
The Most Popular Linux & Open-Source News Of 2024
Zlib-ng 2.2.3 Rings In The New Year With ~17.8% Faster Inflate For AVX2
ZLUDA v4 Released For Initial CUDA Support On Non-NVIDIA GPUs
xxHash 0.8.3 Brings Runtime Vector Extension Handling For x86/x86_64
GIMP 3.0 RC2 Released With Bug Fixes Plus A Few Last Minute Features
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Steam On Linux Ends 2024 With A Nice Boost To Its Marketshare, AMD Linux CPU Use At 74%
X.Org Server Development Hit A Decade High For The Number Of Commits In 2024
LibreOffice 25.2 RC1 Brings Many Open-Source Office Suite Improvements
Cloudflare Talks Up Multi-Path TCP But Dings Linux's Less Than Ideal Support
New Linux Patches Enhance AMD Radeon Video Encode/Decode For Older GPUs
GNOME Now Has Refine As An Alternative To GNOME Tweaks, Phosh 0.44 Released
Phoronix Forums Upgrade - Helping To Improve Site Responsiveness
KDE Internet of Things "Kiot" Started To Provide Nice Home Assistant Integration