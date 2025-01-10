Servo Browser Engine Adds Dark Mode, Some XPath Support

The Servo open-source web browser layout engine project has published their newest monthly recap to highlight the progress they made during December 2024. They ended the year on a high note with getting dark mode support working and other features wired up -- including enough to now be able to read Discord messages but not yet enough to actually post messages on Discord.For ending out the past month, the Servo open-source developers accomplished a number of items such as:- Servo now supports dark mode and will respect the OS/platform dark mode within the Servoshell example browser with the "prefers-color-scheme" handling currently on Windows and macOS.- CSS transitions can now be triggered properly by script.- Servo now runs Discord enough to log-in and read messages. But not yet the ability to send messages on Discord.- Shadow DOM support continues to be improved upon.- Enough of XPath support is implemented to get HTMX working.- The Servo performance continues to be better optimized across multiple fronts.- Servoshell nightly builds are now up to 20% smaller than previously.- Prepping the infrastructure for handling full incremental layout with the new layout engine.- Various other features and fixes.The Servo developers also shared some screenshots of the latest work on the Servo engine within the Servoshell:

More details on these Servo advancements via Servo.org