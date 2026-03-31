Servo 0.0.6 Released With Many Great Improvements
Servo 0.0.6 is out today to round out the month with many great improvements made in recent weeks to this Rust-based browser engine advancing with its servoshell implementation and many prospects around using it for embedded browser use cases.
Servo 0.0.6 ships with a variety of improvements and new features including:
- Partial support for lazy loading iframes.
- Support for @property rules.
- Support for "button command" and "button commandfor".
- Most of the Pointer Events API is now implemented.
- Servoshell now supports servo:config and the F5 key to reload web pages. Yep, servo:config allows setting configuration tunables nicely from the browser.
- Progress on performance and stability for Servoshell.
- Continued work on DevTools for Servo.
- Servo is now easier to build offline with the complete source tarball now included in each release.
- Images in Servo now rotate according to their EXIF metadata by default.
- Continued work on embedding support for Servo.
More details on these improvements to Servo via the Servo.org blog. Servo 0.0.6 sources and binaries can be downloaded via GitHub.
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