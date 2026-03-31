Servo 0.0.6 Released With Many Great Improvements

Servo 0.0.6 is out today to round out the month with many great improvements made in recent weeks to this Rust-based browser engine advancing with its servoshell implementation and many prospects around using it for embedded browser use cases.Servo 0.0.6 ships with a variety of improvements and new features including:- Partial support for lazy loading iframes.- Support for @property rules.- Support for "button command" and "button commandfor".- Most of the Pointer Events API is now implemented.- Servoshell now supports servo:config and the F5 key to reload web pages. Yep, servo:config allows setting configuration tunables nicely from the browser.

- Progress on performance and stability for Servoshell.- Continued work on DevTools for Servo.- Servo is now easier to build offline with the complete source tarball now included in each release.- Images in Servo now rotate according to their EXIF metadata by default.- Continued work on embedding support for Servo.More details on these improvements to Servo via the Servo.org blog . Servo 0.0.6 sources and binaries can be downloaded via GitHub