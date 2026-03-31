Servo 0.0.6 Released With Many Great Improvements

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 31 March 2026 at 08:23 AM EDT. 11 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE
Servo 0.0.6 is out today to round out the month with many great improvements made in recent weeks to this Rust-based browser engine advancing with its servoshell implementation and many prospects around using it for embedded browser use cases.

Servo 0.0.6 ships with a variety of improvements and new features including:

- Partial support for lazy loading iframes.

- Support for @property rules.

- Support for "button command" and "button commandfor".

- Most of the Pointer Events API is now implemented.

- Servoshell now supports servo:config and the F5 key to reload web pages. Yep, servo:config allows setting configuration tunables nicely from the browser.

servo:config example


- Progress on performance and stability for Servoshell.

- Continued work on DevTools for Servo.

- Servo is now easier to build offline with the complete source tarball now included in each release.

- Images in Servo now rotate according to their EXIF metadata by default.

- Continued work on embedding support for Servo.

More details on these improvements to Servo via the Servo.org blog. Servo 0.0.6 sources and binaries can be downloaded via GitHub.
11 Comments
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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