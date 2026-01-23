Servo 0.0.4 Browser Engine Released & Finally Supporting Multiple Windows

Servo 0.0.4 is out today as the newest monthly update to this open-source, Rust-based web browser engine. Building off recent Servo embedding API additions, Servo 0.0.4 introduces support for multiple browser windows.New additions to the Servoshell and underlying Servo rendering code allow for opening of multiple windows on the desktop. Long overdue but at least it now works.

Servo 0.0.4 also brings support for more CSS functionality, partial support for encoding sniffing, continued work on the SubtleCrypto API, dev tooling improvements, and continued enhancements around the embedding API.