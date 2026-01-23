Servo 0.0.4 Browser Engine Released & Finally Supporting Multiple Windows

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 23 January 2026 at 05:40 AM EST. 35 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE
Servo 0.0.4 is out today as the newest monthly update to this open-source, Rust-based web browser engine. Building off recent Servo embedding API additions, Servo 0.0.4 introduces support for multiple browser windows.

New additions to the Servoshell and underlying Servo rendering code allow for opening of multiple windows on the desktop. Long overdue but at least it now works.

Servo 0.0.4 on Linux with multiple windows


Servo 0.0.4 also brings support for more CSS functionality, partial support for encoding sniffing, continued work on the SubtleCrypto API, dev tooling improvements, and continued enhancements around the embedding API.

Servo 0.0.4


Servo 0.0.4 also has landed various improvements for better performance and stability.

Downloads and more details on these December improvements to Servo can be found via the blog on Servo.org.
35 Comments
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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