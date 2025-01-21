Serpent OS Developing disks-rs To Safely Deal With File-Systems & Block Devices In Rust

Serpent OS as the modern, from-scratch Linux distribution being led by well known open-source developer Ikey Doherty has started on a new project: disks-rs. The disks-rs project is intended to deal with file-systems, installation / partitioning, and block device management in a safe and effective manner from the Rust programming language.

Disks-rs aims to be a Rust-based alternative to blkid and other software for managing disks/file-systems from Rust code. The expressed goals of disks-rs are:
"Provide safe and sane APIs for dealing with filesystems, block devices and partitioning in Rust. The intent is to provide a high level API that can be used to build tools like installers, partitioners, and other disk management tools.

With support, we will also provide the foundations for a Rust implementation of libblkid, while also providing an alternative to libparted."

The disks-rs code is available under the MPL 2.0 license and being developed as part of the Serpent OS project.

disks-rs screenshot from Serpent OS


Those wanting to learn more about disks-rs can do so via the project's GitHub. Via Serpent OS on Mastodon is also more information on their new effort. They note with time that disks-rs could potentially be used by fdisk, lsblkid, blkid, and others or as Rust re-implementations of said commands.
